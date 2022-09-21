Angelina Jolie visits people affected by floods in Pakistan

According to a press release issued by the International Rescue Committee, Jolie has arrived to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear from people about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

The actor reportedly arrived in Dadu’s Zamzama oil fields via helicopter and used a boat to survey the area in Johi and its surrounding areas. She is expected to provide aid to flood-affected people.

Jolie previously visited Pakistan in 2010 and 2005 to meet victims of the earthquakes. She is currently visiting as part of the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) emergency response operations.

The Maleficent actor will highlight the urgent support needed for the people of Pakistan and long-term solutions to address the crises of climate change and human displacement.