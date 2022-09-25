Japanese Defence Minister says N.Korea's ballistic missile launch unacceptable
Japan's Defence Minister condemned North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile toward its east coast on Sunday ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said North Korea's repeated launches of ballistic missiles are a threat to the region and the international community which is even more unacceptable as the invasion of Ukraine is ongoing.
Japan estimates that the missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 km and may have flown on an irregular trajectory. Hamada said it fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of problems with shipping or air traffic.
It was the first time the North carried out such a launch after firing eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day in early June.
Reuters