Apec is on Track to Meet Aspirational Energy Goals

According to the Apec Energy Demand and Supply Outlook, energy intensity in Apec has been improving at an average annual rate of 1.9 per cent since 2005 or cumulatively at 22 per cent from 2005 to 2018. In the current scenario, where existing trends in technology development and deployment and current government programs and policies continue, Apec will reach its goal to reduce energy intensity one year earlier than expected, in 2034.



Energy intensity refers to the energy needs of an economy. Reducing energy intensity means using less energy to produce a product or a service.

Apec’s share of modern renewables increased from 6.1 per cent in 2010 to 8.7 per cent in 2018. The region is expected to meet the goal of doubling renewables four years ahead of schedule, in 2026. This suggests that Apec economies are well on their way to significantly accelerating the deployment of renewables.

“The progress that we are seeing now has been achieved mainly through structural reform efforts in improving energy efficiency in the industry, transport and building sectors,” explained Kazutomo Irie, the President of the Asia-Pacific Energy Research Centre (APERC), which produced the report.

“Apec economies have also increased their direct consumption of renewables in end-use sectors and increased in the share of electricity generated by wind and solar technologies,” he added.