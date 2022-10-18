South Korea’s Kakao outage: What happens when a country relies on one app?

Launched in 2010 as a messaging app, KakaoTalk grew in popularity exponentially over the years and branched out to other areas such as shopping and banking. Kakao also launched in-house apps that work along with KakaoTalk, such as the ride-hailing app Kakao T and GPS location service Kakao Map.

In a country of 51.8 million, KakaoTalk counted 45 million active users as of April this year, according to industry tracker WiseApp. It was also the most frequently used app in the country; South Koreans used the messenger app 72 times a day and 2,168 times a month on average.

While a Facebook or WhatsApp outage might have a similar impact in other countries, KakaoTalk’s tight grip on various aspects of life in South Korea means the consequences can be dire when it stops working.

How reliant is South Korea on KakaoTalk?

“I use Kakao T to hail a taxi. I use KakaoTalk to order Starbucks so I can use gift cards. I use Kakao Pay to order milk from E-mart regularly. Many people are in group chats on the app,” software engineer and technology journalist Lee Jun-haeng told The Korea Herald.

Lee’s tweet on how heavily reliant people are on the digital platform went viral over the weekend, racking up over 4,000 retweets.

“Hailing a taxi on the street has been almost impossible since most of them are ordered on Kakao T. But I enjoyed being able to do so over the weekend,” he said.