Rape survivor seeks Indian president’s permission to die by euthanasia

The 30-year-old said in her letter she had lost all hope of justice in the case.

She said police had deliberately failed to arrest any of the accused despite a report filed at Puranpur Kotwali police station on October 9, and even after court orders.

She added that she was receiving frequent death threats from the accused, warning her to stay silent.

“I have struggled enough and don’t think I will get any justice. So, I want to end my life with your permission,” she wrote in the letter addressed to the president.

The woman said she married a 55-year-old divorced farmer from Chandigarh, three years ago.

She alleges that her stepson approached her in April and she had been sexually assaulted, repeatedly, ever since.

The stepson threatened her with “consequences”, which initially forced her to remain quiet.