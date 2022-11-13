Japan declares ‘Fish Days’ to reel in plummeting seafood consumption

Japanese consumers are losing their taste for seafood as diet trends change, piling pressure on the country’s huge fisheries industry.

Fish consumption has plummeted in Japan over the past 20 years as meat consumption rises.

The average seafood consumption per person in Japan fell 60 per cent between 2001 and 2021, from 40.2 kilograms to 23.2 kilos.

For “fish days” on the third to the seventh of each month, the Fisheries Agency has teamed up with more than 600 companies and organisations to increase seafood consumption.

Companies are releasing new seafood-related products and opening fish restaurants.