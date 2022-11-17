The latest news on what's happening in the region

background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, November 17, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 17, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Thur, Nov 17, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer

Visual Asia
Photo Exhibition: Life in a changing Asia | China Daily/ANN
 

G20 
Ukraine War
G-20 leaders endorse declaration deploring Russian aggression in Ukraine - Straits Times
 

Agenda Indonesia
Widodo hails 3 ‘concrete outcomes’ from G-20 summit in health, energy transition and financial sectors - Straits Times
 

Finance
G20 vows to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - Reuters for Jakarta Post
 

Oped India
Editorial: Bali breakthrough? - The Statesman
 

Oped Japan
Editorial: Continued dialogue is way to avoid conflict - The Japan News

