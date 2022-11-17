The latest news on what's happening in the region
Check out what’s hot in the region on November 17, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Thur, Nov 17, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer
Visual Asia
Photo Exhibition: Life in a changing Asia | China Daily/ANN
G20
Ukraine War
G-20 leaders endorse declaration deploring Russian aggression in Ukraine - Straits Times
Agenda Indonesia
Widodo hails 3 ‘concrete outcomes’ from G-20 summit in health, energy transition and financial sectors - Straits Times
Finance
G20 vows to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - Reuters for Jakarta Post
Oped India
Editorial: Bali breakthrough? - The Statesman
Oped Japan
Editorial: Continued dialogue is way to avoid conflict - The Japan News
Apec Agenda
Officials conclude discussions on three key items on Apec agenda - The Nation
Apec Myanmar
Amnesty seeks Apec discussion on bloody crackdown in Myanmar - The Nation
Diplomacy
China-Indonesia
Xi, Widodo vow to take ties to new level - China Daily
S Korea-China
Yoon-Xi summit reveals gap in approach to North Korea - Korea Herald
Bangladesh-Russia
Lavrov's Dhaka visit: Dhaka to focus on food, energy supply, Rohingya crisis | The Daily Star
Australia-Laos
Laos, Australia to elevate ties to a comprehensive partnership / Vientiane Times
Rohingya
UN adopts resolution on human rights of Rohingya | The Daily Star
Geopolitics SE Asia
Opinion: Southeast Asia can leverage its geopolitical to become key global trade player - Jakarta Post
Politics US
Opinion: Lessons from watching US midterm elections - Korea Herald
Politics US
Opinion: Crisis of leaders, crisis of voters | Inquirer
Business Asia-Pacific
German leader Call for diversification in bolstering supply chains - The Star
Cypto Singapore
Temasek to write down US$275 million in FTX, says belief in Bankman-Fried appears to be ‘misplaced’ - Straits Times
Tech China
China’s ‘zero-COVID’ finally catches up with iPhone output - The Japan News
IPEF
IPEF economic framework launched without tariff reductions - The Japan News