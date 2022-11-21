Surgery on wrong ear: Top surgeon loses registration
Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has suspended the registration of Prof Dr Ali Zaheer Al Amin, the managing director of Impulse Hospital in Dhaka, for showing negligence during surgery.
The doctor performed surgery on the wrong ear of a patient.
According to a letter, signed by Dr Md Liaqat Hossain, acting registrar of BMDC, on November 16, Prof Dr Ali Zaheer Al Amin will not be able to work as a physician for a period of one year from today.
In 2020, Ali Zaheer performed surgery on the right ear of a patient, 38, instead of the ailing left ear, read the letter.
Despite his mistake, he misled the patient’s guardians by providing incorrect information.
Ziaur Rahman Bhuyian, husband of the patient, later filed a complaint to the BMDC in this regard.
In response, the BMDC launched an investigation and sought an explanation from the doctor.
Ali Zaheer submitted his written explanation to the BMDC on October 31.
The authorities did not find the explanation satisfactory and decided to suspend the doctor for one year.
The Daily Star
Asia News Network