Surgery on wrong ear: Top surgeon loses registration

The doctor performed surgery on the wrong ear of a patient.

According to a letter, signed by Dr Md Liaqat Hossain, acting registrar of BMDC, on November 16, Prof Dr Ali Zaheer Al Amin will not be able to work as a physician for a period of one year from today.

In 2020, Ali Zaheer performed surgery on the right ear of a patient, 38, instead of the ailing left ear, read the letter.

Despite his mistake, he misled the patient’s guardians by providing incorrect information.

Ziaur Rahman Bhuyian, husband of the patient, later filed a complaint to the BMDC in this regard.

In response, the BMDC launched an investigation and sought an explanation from the doctor.