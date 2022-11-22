More than 160 dead, hundreds injured after 5.6 earthquake hits Indonesia

Strong tremors lasting 10 to 15 seconds saw panicky people fleeing their homes in West Java’s Cianjur regency, just 10km away from the epicentre of the land quake that struck at 1.21pm local time.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said the death toll has risen to 162 and there were more than 13,000 people displaced. Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Monday night that 25 people were still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Earlier, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman said 40 children were among the dead, while at least 700 were injured, many of them suffering broken bones from falling rubble.

More than 2,270 houses were damaged, as well as a boarding school, a hospital and three educational facilities.

Landslides after the quake left a number of cars buried and blocked off cross-provincial roads in Cianjur regency. Electricity was cut off in several areas.

“Many roads are cut off such that cars and motorbikes cannot pass. Village heads in Cianjur reported that they needed heavy equipment to clear debris from damaged buildings and landslides,” said Herman.

Television footage showed people and children panicking as they poured onto the streets, some crying and bleeding from head injuries. Victims were seen being treated at the Dr Hafiz Hospital’s carpark in Cianjur.

Cianjur resident Jajang, 51, who like many Indonesians goes by a single name, told Kompas.com that he was at a car repair shop when the quake struck. He managed to escape just as the walls started to crumble.