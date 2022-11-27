Taiwan president quits as party head after local election stance backfires

Both the DPP and KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China though strongly deny being pro-Beijing, had concentrated their campaign efforts in wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially Taipei, whose mayor from the small Taiwan People's Party could not run again due to term limits.

The KMT has accused Tsai and the DPP of being overly confrontational with China, and of trying to besmirch the party for being "red" - a reference to the colours of the Chinese Communist Party.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the result showed that mainstream Taiwanese public opinion was for peace, stability and "a good life," and that Beijing would keep working with Taiwan's people to promote peaceful relations and to oppose Taiwan's independence and foreign interference.

The focus will now turn to the 2024 presidential and parliament election, which Tsai and the DPP won by a landslide in 2020 on a pledge to stand up to China and defend Taiwan's freedoms. Tsai is serving her second term in office and cannot stand again as president because of term limits.