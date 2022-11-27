Former Pakistani PM Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating 'havoc'

Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections ever since being ousted from power in April. The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to worsen political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country which is battling an economic crisis.

"I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be destruction and the loss will be to the country," Khan said while speaking at a gathering of thousands of supporters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Islamabad.

Tight security was in place for Khan's appearance. A police official told local television channel Geo TV that a total of 10,000 personnel had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various points for his security.