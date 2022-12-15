US-South Korea launch US Space Forces Korea

Space assets and capabilities are an integral part of the defence plan for Korea as they are for all military commands and defence plans around the world, Maxwell said. They provide critical capabilities across the spectrum of military disciplines such as communications, navigation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, missile defence and targeting, he added.

“The capabilities that will be employed tomorrow are the same ones that were employed yesterday so there is no radical or immediate change,” Maxwell said. “However, the establishment of the Space Force and its Space Commands/Components will improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of space support to the warfighting commands over time.”

Echoing this view, Bruce Bennett, a defence researcher at the RAND Corporation and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, explained that the “main function of US Space Forces Korea will be to handle space-based assets — mainly satellites.”

“The satellites collect intelligence, warn of North Korean missile launches, provide communications, monitor ROK/US operations, potentially participate in information operations against North Korea, and in the future provide advanced missile defence. … Again, most of these functions are not new,” Bennett told The Korea Herald, using the acronym of South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

“Satellites can detect ballistic missile launches and send that information directly to the missile defence radars so that they can detect North Korean missiles, coordinate with other radars, and obtain an optimal firing solution for their interceptors. This will reduce the number of North Korean missiles able to penetrate the missile defence.”

Yang Uk, an associate research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies think tank, said the SPACEFOR-KOR would be “responsible for controlling and operating space-based assets and therefore it would play a very critical role monitoring and detecting activities related to North Korea’s missile launches and its nuclear buildup.”

“Strengthening US surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities by launching the component field command is also a step further to enable the US Space Force to operate and function aligning with the ‘4D strategy,’” Yang said.

South Korea and the US have established and developed the so-called “4D Operational Concept” or the “Alliance Comprehensive Counter-Missile Operations,” which is a guideline to detect, disrupt, destroy and defend in case of North Korea’s missile attacks.

In a nutshell, Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the nuclear program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said, “missile warning and tracking would be an important part” of the SPACEFOR-KOR, which will also “help deepen the scope of the alliance activities.”

After the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Mastalir said the conversation between the SPACEFOR-KOR and its South Korean counterpart on enhancing partnership in missile warning and missile defence “should take place in the coming months.”

South Korea’s Air Force in early December launched Space Operations Squadron to strengthen its “capabilities to conduct space operations in practice.” The Air Force said the squadron will cooperate with the US Space Forces Korea to enhance South Korea’s capabilities to carry out combined space operations with its ally.

The SPACEFOR-KOR was also launched around three weeks after the US Space Forces Indo-Pacific – the US Space Force’s first overseas combatant command — was activated on Nov. 22.

“The US Indo-Pacific Command has been trying to step up the Space Force’s activities in Asia more generally to support the Biden administration’s efforts to advance integrated deterrence. This is a broader part of that effort,” Panda said.