Last Joseon royal banquet brought back to life

The year 1902 was a turbulent time for the Korean Empire.

King Gojong declared a change of name for the country from Joseon to Daehan Empire, or Korean Empire, in 1897, in what would turn out to be a futile effort to protect the country's sovereignty against foreign powers.

Emperor Gojong oversaw partial modernization and westernization of the country but the Daehan Empire was weak among the world’s great powers.

Hoping to consolidate the imperial rule and dignity through a demonstration of the empire's majesty -- both internationally and domestically -- the Crown Prince made repeated requests to host a royal banquet celebrating both the 40th anniversary of Emperor Gojong’s ascension to the throne and his 51st birthday.

"Imin Jinyeon," meaning a royal banquet held in the Imin year, or 1902, is known as the last royal banquet in the 500-year history of Joseon and the Korean Empire.

Now, 120 years later, the banquet is being brought back to life on stage by the National Gugak Center.