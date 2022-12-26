SK Customs agency allows imports of full-body sex dolls

The Korea Customs Service had been allowing imports of sex dolls that depict particular human body parts, but not life-size dolls, since July.

The agency, however, said dolls depicting minors -- based on height, weight, and face -- will still not be permitted. Those resembling a specific person will also be banned.

Dolls equipped with electronics that call for further safety inspections, such as heating and voice features, will also be regulated, it added.