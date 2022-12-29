Bicycle trend in Japan boosts demand for parking solutions

Giken Ltd., the developer of the parking lot, has installed underground facilities at 14 locations in Tokyo. The Koichi-based company said it has seen a surge in demand for its parking lots, especially in central Tokyo where it is difficult to secure land near stations.

Municipalities also hope the facilities will deter people from leaving bicycles on sidewalks near stations.

An innovative measure adopted to deter on-street parking includes trick art warning signs, which the municipality of Hachioji in Tokyo installed in March of last year in cooperation with engineering students from Takushoku University. Painted on sidewalks, the warning While we’re on the subject of bicycle parking, cycle cafes — many of which have racks or allow customers to park their bikes inside — have also been attracting attention amid the cycling boom.