South Korea’s military dodgers seek new ways by using local military brokers

According to data provided by Rep. Song Gab-seok of the Democratic Party received from the Military Manpower Administration, 578 people were turned over to prosecution for intentional draft dodging from 2012 until Nov. 30 last year.

Recently, volleyball player Jo Jae-sung was charged with contacting a local military broker to help him show false symptoms of epilepsy during a military reexamination. He was then deemed unfit to serve as a soldier due to this fake health issue, allowing him to serve as a social service agent as an alternative form of service.

The broker he had come in contact with was arrested last month for violating the Military Service Act.

Professional athletes in the fields of soccer, horse riding and bowling are also under investigation for attempting draft evasion with the broker. The names of the others have not been revealed.

On Monday, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for another military broker, only identified by the surname Kim, for helping the draft dodgers fake disabilities that would disqualify them from their duties.