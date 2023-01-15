Nepal plane crash with 72 onboard leaves at least 40 dead

Video footage from the crash site showed rescue workers searching for survivors amid the smouldering wreckage as crowds of people looked on.

There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula. Officials said they expected to recover more bodies and that the weather was clear at the time of the crash.