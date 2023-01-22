Sydney's Chinatown hops back into business for Year of the Rabbit

As a dance troupe performed the iconic lion dance, visitors photographed rabbit-inspired installations and embraced the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

Businesses like Sharetea in the heart of Chinatown were pleased with Covid-induced lockdowns coming to an end and thousands of people out to celebrate.

"It's very busy, obviously after two years of Covid and right now we can actually can celebrate an actual Lunar New Year," Sharetea employee Jayzer Nguyen told Reuters from the store.

Nguyen added that with borders open with the rest of the world it would be good for business.

"There are many and many Chinese people going out and not only Chinese people but also other Asian people like Vietnamese, and Indonesian. And it's like a breakthrough for the business," he said adding that in the new year, he would hope the business expands and he continues to sell more tea.

Covid-19 restrictions had hampered Lunar New Year festivities since 2020 but Sydneysider Eric Kha said that all the hustle and liveliness is how Chinatown should be.