Onshore Wind Power Projects Face Local Opposition in Northeast Japan

In the last several months alone, a number of projects have been scrapped in the face of strong opposition, though one particular project is moving ahead after the operator coordinated closely with locals.

According to one expert, projects that are green-lighted have a common theme: Companies deal sincerely with the concerned local communities.

On Dec. 2 last year, Tsutomu Komata, the mayor of Shichinohe Town in Aomori Prefecture, voiced disquiet over an ongoing onshore wind power farm project in the Hakkoda Mountains in the prefecture.

“The town is clearly opposed to the project,” Komata said of the Michinoku Furyoku Hatsuden Jigyo project. The mayor’s worries stemmed from the possible impact of deforestation on water sources, among other factors.

The construction of up to 150 wind turbines with a combined generation capacity of 0.6 million kilowatts had been planned over about 17,300 hectares spanning six municipalities in the prefecture - including Shichinohe. The project was led by Tokyo-based Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. and invested by Toyota Tsusho Corp. and other companies. Operations were slated to start in April 2030. However, in the face of local opposition, the company announced it would scale back what was to be one of the nation’s largest planned wind power projects by reducing wind turbine numbers to around 100.