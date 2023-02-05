Bangkok Kiwis celebrate National Day with breath-taking Māori performance

After thanking those who attended the event, she said: “It is a significant day in New Zealand to reflect on our combined culture, to see the modern nation that we are today, and to have fun.”

New Zealand National Day is a time to celebrate with friends and family and reflect on what it means to be a Kiwi, participants said.

The celebration offered a wide range of food stalls, barbeques, free-flowing New Zealand wine, golf, and raffles.

But it was the Kapa Haka performance that set the tone. Literally, “Kapa” means “to form a line” and “Haka” means “breath on fire”.

After the anthem, the performance fused sound and movement to convey a powerful sense of identity.

It also included a ceremonial Māori war dance, or challenge, that historically is performed to demonstrate a tribe's pride, strength, and unity. One of the typical moves is for the male performers to stick out their tongues and widen their eyes to intimidate the enemy.

The event was co-hosted by New Zealand-Thai Chamber of Commerce, New Zealand Society and New Zealand Alumni, and sponsored by New Zealand Embassy. It was held at TopGolf Megacity Bangna.

In April, Kiwis celebrate ANZAC day in honour of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. It is a national day of remembrance in both countries, commemorating all Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations".

