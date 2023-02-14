World’s first that’s saving Australia’s wildlife one treehole at a time

According to Stephens, a natural hollow would take a minimum of 70 to 120 years to start forming. The Wilderness Society estimates that in Australia, 303 native wildlife species rely on hollows to nest and shelter, including 31% of native mammals and 15% of native birds. The Hollowhog can closely replicate nature, but faster.

"The fact that we can rapidly install one of these hollows within less than an hour is, you know, a real game-changer. And to think that then that hollow that we have created may last potentially two or three hundred years into the future, and each year producing another generation of fauna,” Stephens told Reuters on Monday. “It's a really exciting thing."

At his property in Blue Mountain's Sun Valley, Stephens watches as a new hollow is installed by arborist Eamon Dempsey, who now works solely on installing hollows with the Hollowhog tool, rather than cutting down trees or tree branches.

The Hollowhog is a high-speed cutting head with tungsten carbide tips that spins at a rate of around 11,000 rpm to carve into the wood of the tree, creating an entrance hole.