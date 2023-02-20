Vintage Japanese video games growing in popularity among youngsters, foreigners

Currently, around half the store’s customers are foreign. “The games are very popular among overseas visitors, and we expect even more people to snap up our products in the future,” a staffer said.

‘Retro-boom’ tailwind

Some of the store’s products are more expensive than others. For example, Nintendo’s Game & Watch handheld game consoles and many NES software titles sell for between ¥10,000 and ¥40,000. Popular hit series titles — such as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Dragon Quest” role-playing games — remain relatively inexpensive, but it is not unusual for limited edition software to sell for around ¥100,000. Customers have been known to even fork out several hundred thousand yen to get their hands on certain game-related items.

Vintage games are increasingly sold via internet auctions, where transactions are mainly conducted between individuals.

According to Tokyo-based Aucfan Co., which operates a search site for auction information, the average winning bid for NES software in January 2020 was ¥2,328 yen, but this figure had soared to ¥3,969 by January this year — an about 70% increase.

The recent “retro boom” is believed to be among the reasons for the soaring prices: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people spent more time at home, which gave rise to increased interest among young people in vintage video games available online. The popularity of such games has risen markedly. “[The games are] simple, but difficult to complete,” wrote one internet user.