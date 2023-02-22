Korea’s fertility rate drops to all-time low

Along with the dipping fertility rate, the country's crude birth rate, referring to the number of births per 1,000 people per year, hit a record low of 4.9 last year, down from 5.1 a year ago.

By region, Seoul showed the lowest fertility rate across the nation with 0.59, followed by Busan at 0.72, showing that mothers residing in metropolitan cities are likely to give birth less than the other regions.

The average age for women giving birth was 33.5 in 2022, slightly up from 33.4 last year, higher than the OECD average of 29.3 in 2020. For firstborns, the average age of delivery was 33, for second child 34.2 and for third child 35.6.

The ratio of baby boys to every 100 newborn girls was 104.7 last year, down 0.4 from the previous year.

In the past, the ratio of boys to girls among newborns remained well above parity due to Korea's social preference for male children, but the figure has largely been on a steady decline amid changing social norms.

The agency added the figure is in the normal range from 103 to 107 boys per 100 girls for all groups from firstborns to third children. Without intervention, newborns are slightly more likely to be boys than girls, with a ratio of about 105.

On the other hand, the death toll in Korea hiked, standing at 372,800 for 2020, up 55,100 from the previous year. The figure hit an all-time high since first recorded in 1970. The agency explained the toll was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ageing population.

The crude death rate was 7.3 per 1,000 people, up 1.1 from the year before. The figure has been on the rise since 2010.

Like in previous years, deaths outpaced childbirths by 123,800. Since 2020, Korea has been seeing more deaths and fewer childbirths, leading to concerns related to population decline.

The pace of depopulation has been accelerating, with the gap widening from 32,600 in 2020, and 57,100 in 2021.