Top 0.1 % of wealthy S Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021

The per capita annual income of the richest 0.1 % was 1.85 billion won (US$1.4 million) in 2021, 69.5 times more than the 26.6 million won earned by those in the middle of the income bracket.

The ratio continued to increase, rising from 61 times in 2018 to 60.4 times in 2019 and 64.7 times in 2020.

On average, the annual income of the top 1 % was tallied at 470 million won, 17.7 times that of median income earners, while the top 10 % earned an average of 146.4 million won, 5.5 times more than median income earners.