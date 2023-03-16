Changi Airport regains crown, named world’s best airport for 12th time

Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport bagged the world’s best airport hotel title for the eighth year in a row at Wednesday’s event.

The awards were given out based on a global survey conducted by Skytrax between August 2022 and February 2023.

Travellers were asked to rate airports according to their experience at different points, including check-in, arrival, shopping, security and immigration, and departure at the gate.

Changi Airport held the top spot for eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 – the longest winning streak since the World Airport Awards were first given out in 2000. But it fell behind Hamad International Airport and Haneda Airport in 2021 and 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Skytrax chief executive Edward Plaisted said Changi Airport’s latest win underlines its popularity with international air travellers.