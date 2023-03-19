Nabbed Incheon’s slingshot vandal ‘was just curious’ how far it could shoot

The suspect, a 60-something-old man living in the same apartment complex, said he “just wanted to see” how far his slingshots could shoot.

According to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station on Sunday, multiple slingshots and iron balls, all with a radius of 8 millimetres, were found at the suspect’s home where he appears to have carried out practice shooting. His home is also the location from where he is alleged to have fired the shots that damaged neighbours’ homes.

The probe was launched upon a report on March 10 that the window of a 29th-floor unit was smashed, apparently caused by an external force. Police officers then learned that two more homes within the same complex had window damage. During the course of the investigation, they collected two 8-millimetre iron balls on the ground, which they suspected were used for the crime.

Through a joint investigation with the National Forensic Service to trace where the balls could have been shot and an analysis of surveillance camera footage, the police identified the neighbour as the suspect.