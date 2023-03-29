Two million tonne rice import plan puts Indonesian government on tightrope

The amount marks the largest CBP import during President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 10-year tenure after a 2017 decision that brought in 1.8 million tonnes of rice.

The National Food Agency (NFA) tasked the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to carry out the import so it could replenish its stock.

The decision was taken after the CBP depleted from 1 million tonnes in early 2022 to 230,000 tonnes in March, below the safe threshold required by law at 1.5 million tonnes.

The NFA further added that the supply was needed to disburse as social aid, amounting to 640,000 tonnes for more than 21,000 households, which could not be covered with the current stock level.

“Bulog’s CBP is only 220,000 tonnes. We do not want the stock to be unavailable while we need to carry out such a program,” NFA chief Arief Prasetyo Adi told reporters on Monday, as quoted from Tempo.co.

“So, it’s not that we are pro imports,” he said separately.