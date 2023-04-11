Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 11, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Diplomacy France-China I
Macron urges Europe to reduce dependence on US - World - China Daily
Diplomacy France-China II
How Macron’s ‘European unity’ trip to China ended up splitting Western ranks - Straits Times
Miliitary
Taiwan
PLA tracks US warship trespassing in South China Sea | China Daily
Japan
Japan says Chinese carrier conducted air operations close to its islands - Agencies for Jakarta Post
Philippines
Philippine military bases with US access won’t be used for offensive actions, says Marcos - Straits Times
Oscar Malaysia
Yeoh to speak at Harvard | The Star
Geopolitics Middle-East
Opinion: Middle East detente shows dialogue, not war, only way to resolve disputes: China Daily editorial - China Daily
Taiwan
Editorial: Unipolar? - The Statesman
Economy Philippines
Opinion: Incessantly inferior infrastructure | Inquirer
Health India
Temasek to acquire 41% stake in India hospital chain for reported $2.7 billion - Straits Times
Economy Japan
New BOJ Chief Says Must Take Time to Gauge Inflation Trend - Reuters for The Japan News
FTA Indonesia-US
Indonesia to propose limited FTA with US on critical minerals | Reuters for China Daily
Startup Pakistan
Navigating the global cash crunch - Dawn
Business S Korea
Zero-sugar drinks reshape beverage market - Korea Herald
Business China
Almost all SZSE A-share companies projected to make profits - China Daily