Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 11, 2023

THURSDAY, April 13, 2023
TUESDAY, April 11, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 11, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Diplomacy France-China I
Macron urges Europe to reduce dependence on US - World - China Daily

Diplomacy France-China II
How Macron’s ‘European unity’ trip to China ended up splitting Western ranks - Straits Times 

Miliitary
Taiwan
PLA tracks US warship trespassing in South China Sea | China Daily

Japan
Japan says Chinese carrier conducted air operations close to its islands - Agencies for Jakarta Post

Philippines
Philippine military bases with US access won’t be used for offensive actions, says Marcos - Straits Times

Economy Japan
New BOJ Chief Says Must Take Time to Gauge Inflation Trend - Reuters for The Japan News

FTA Indonesia-US
Indonesia to propose limited FTA with US on critical minerals | Reuters for China Daily

Startup Pakistan
Navigating the global cash crunch - Dawn

Business S Korea
Zero-sugar drinks reshape beverage market - Korea Herald

Business China
Almost all SZSE A-share companies projected to make profits - China Daily

