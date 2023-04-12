India's birth control measures resonate among its minority Muslims

Raizda - with only two children, a son and a daughter - is part of India’s changing Muslim community and has decided to have smaller families, believing that it will provide a better quality of life for her children.

"My son is married, and he has two children and my daughter is still unmarried. But going forward you never know, they might have even fewer children,” she said.

According to India’s last census figures from 2011, Muslims are the biggest minority group in the country, accounting for 13% of the population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom are Hindu. The fertility rate of Muslims in India is the highest across all religions, standing at 2.3 currently, close to the replacement rate of 2.1. However, it has also seen the biggest decline compared to other religions over the last two decades.

Raizda said that traditionally Indian Muslim families tend to have bigger families because of deeply-ingrained religious beliefs regarding contraception and family planning.

"The majority of Muslims, especially the clerical types believe and propagate that these things (contraception and family planning) are forbidden by God and our God has said so, and that's why one should not practice any of them. But there is no such thing in the Koran," she said.