Asia Updates - Friday, April 14, 2023

Malaysia

Aviation sector prepares for higher tourist arrivals | The Star

India

Tourism industry showing signs of recovery - The Statesman

Cambodia

Jakarta direct flights seen as potential tourism boon | Phnom Penh Post

Bhuran

Tourists could be allowed to stay in non-star-rated hotels: PM | Kuensel

Nepal

Entrepreneurs say tourism’s recovery may get hampered by the mandatory guide rule - Kathmandu Post



Other News:

Myanmar Crisis I

Asean 'strongly condemns' Myanmar air strike that killed dozens | AFP for The Daily Star

Myanmar Crisis II

India calls for cessation of violence in Myanmar - The Statesman

Space Japan

Tokyo-based Space Startup Plans World-first Moon Landing - The Japan News

Taiwan

Taiwan’s Ruling DPP Nominates Lai for President - The Japan News