Asia Updates - Friday, April 14, 2023
Tourism Surge Asia
Japan
Inbound Tourists Returning Faster Than Expected - The Japan News
Kong Kong
HK sees peak number of arrivals on last day of Easter holiday | China Daily
China
China's tourism to see a thriving May Day holiday | China Daily
S Korea
Foreign tourists flock back to Myeong-dong - Korea Herald
Vietnam
2.69 million foreign tourists visit Việt Nam in first quarter, up 30 times on last year - Vietnam News
Philippines
1.15 million international tourist arrivals in Q1 2023 | Inquirer
Sri Lanka
Earnings from tourism up in February – The Island
Macao
Macao's hotel guest numbers soar 78.5% in Feb | China Daily
Myanmar
International tourists arrival to Myanmar surge in February | Xinhua for The Star
Singapore
Travel agencies, bus companies in S’pore facing shortage of drivers despite increasing salaries - Straits Times
Malaysia
Aviation sector prepares for higher tourist arrivals | The Star
India
Tourism industry showing signs of recovery - The Statesman
Cambodia
Jakarta direct flights seen as potential tourism boon | Phnom Penh Post
Bhuran
Tourists could be allowed to stay in non-star-rated hotels: PM | Kuensel
Nepal
Entrepreneurs say tourism’s recovery may get hampered by the mandatory guide rule - Kathmandu Post
Other News:
Myanmar Crisis I
Asean 'strongly condemns' Myanmar air strike that killed dozens | AFP for The Daily Star
Myanmar Crisis II
India calls for cessation of violence in Myanmar - The Statesman
Space Japan
Tokyo-based Space Startup Plans World-first Moon Landing - The Japan News
Taiwan
Taiwan’s Ruling DPP Nominates Lai for President - The Japan News