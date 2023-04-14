Asia Updates - Friday, April 14, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, April 14, 2023
nationthailand
Asia Updates - Friday, April 14, 2023

Asia Updates - Friday, April 14, 2023

FRIDAY, April 14, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 14, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Tourism Surge Asia
Japan
Inbound Tourists Returning Faster Than Expected - The Japan News

Kong Kong
HK sees peak number of arrivals on last day of Easter holiday | China Daily

pop

China
China's tourism to see a thriving May Day holiday | China Daily

S Korea 
Foreign tourists flock back to Myeong-dong - Korea Herald

Vietnam
2.69 million foreign tourists visit Việt Nam in first quarter, up 30 times on last year - Vietnam News

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand