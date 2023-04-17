Asia Updates - Monday, April 17, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, April 17, 2023
Asia Updates - Monday, April 17, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 17, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Dalai Lama 
Ladakh to shutdown on Monday - The Statesman

Geopolitics Philippines
Nat’l Security Council: PH has no intention of meddling in China - Taiwan tension | Inquirer

Diplomacy US-Vietnam
Auspicious time to elevate Việt Nam-US partnership: Blinken - Vietnam News

Climate G7
G7 Building Consensus for Faster End to Carbon Emissions - AP for The Japan News

PM Japan
Suspect in Attack on Japan PM Kishida Attended Local Politician’s Meeting, Asked Questions - The Japan News

Milirary Korea-US
S. Korea, US begin large-scale combined air drills - Korea Herald

Politics Indonesia
Analysis: Prabowo, the comeback kid of the 2024 elections - Jakarta Post

Politics Pakistan
Editorial: A final push - Dawn

Business S Korea
Analysis: Is US-China rivalry spilling over to displays? - Korea Herald

Investment Malaysia
US firm to invest billions in Malaysia | The Star

