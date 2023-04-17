Asia Updates - Monday, April 17, 2023

Property Vietnam

Ministry removes condo ownership time limit regulation in latest draft law - Vietnam News

Crypto G20

Crypto Assets is an issue that requires immediate attention from G20: Sitharaman - The Statesman

Economy Laos

Lao economy projected to grow at 4 percent this year: IMF - Vientiane Times

Auto China

Didi showcases latest progress in autonomous driving - China Daily

IT Singapore

Want a new phone every year? These subscription services allow you to ‘rent’ devices - Straits Times