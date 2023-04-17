Asia Updates - Monday, April 17, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 17, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Dalai Lama
Ladakh to shutdown on Monday - The Statesman
Geopolitics Philippines
Nat’l Security Council: PH has no intention of meddling in China - Taiwan tension | Inquirer
Diplomacy US-Vietnam
Auspicious time to elevate Việt Nam-US partnership: Blinken - Vietnam News
Climate G7
G7 Building Consensus for Faster End to Carbon Emissions - AP for The Japan News
PM Japan
Suspect in Attack on Japan PM Kishida Attended Local Politician’s Meeting, Asked Questions - The Japan News
Milirary Korea-US
S. Korea, US begin large-scale combined air drills - Korea Herald
Politics Indonesia
Analysis: Prabowo, the comeback kid of the 2024 elections - Jakarta Post
Politics Pakistan
Editorial: A final push - Dawn
Business S Korea
Analysis: Is US-China rivalry spilling over to displays? - Korea Herald
Investment Malaysia
US firm to invest billions in Malaysia | The Star
Property Vietnam
Ministry removes condo ownership time limit regulation in latest draft law - Vietnam News
Crypto G20
Crypto Assets is an issue that requires immediate attention from G20: Sitharaman - The Statesman
Economy Laos
Lao economy projected to grow at 4 percent this year: IMF - Vientiane Times
Auto China
Didi showcases latest progress in autonomous driving - China Daily
IT Singapore
Want a new phone every year? These subscription services allow you to ‘rent’ devices - Straits Times