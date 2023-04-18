Unacceptable for China to give Russia military support: EU foreign policy chief

The interview was conducted in conjunction with the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday. Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said dealing with China would be a major issue at the meeting.

“China has become increasingly assertive in its challenge to the West and the rules-based international order,” Borrell said, while noting that “engagement on the basis of national and European interests — trade and economic, but also global challenges — must remain part of our approach.“

The EU positions China as “a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival,” he said. Asked which aspect — partner or rival — was given more weight, Borrell said, “The exact balance will be determined by China’s behavior,” and urged China to exercise restraint in actions that challenge the international order.

Western countries are strongly wary of Chinese military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.