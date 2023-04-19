Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 19, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 19, 2023
Economy China
China's Q1 GDP growth stronger than expected - China Daily
Covid-19
WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile - AFP for Straits Times
Tech S Korea
Samsung may ditch Google for Bing - Korea Herald
Sudan Crisis
Malaysians at Khartoum PETRONAS complex successfully evacuated | The Star
Himalaya
Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies, one Indian climber missing on Mt Annapurna / Kathmandu Post
Diplomacy China-Philippines
China exec tackles regional security in PH visit | Inquirer
Rohingya
Bangladesh’s FM Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative | The Daily Star
Geopolitics G7
G7 Foreign Ministers Committed to Maintaining International Order - The Japan News
Booker Prize S Korea
Cheon Myeong-kwan's 'Whale' shortlisted for International Booker Prize - Korea Herald
Myanmar Crisis
Editorial: People-centered ASEAN - Jakarta Post
Geopolitics Middle East
Editorial: Shifting ME sands - Dawn
India-Germany
Opinion: Indo-German Ties~I - The Statesman
Economy Cambodia
Local economy set for China lift: IMF | Phnom Penh Post
Tourism HK
HK top destination for mainland travelers, bolstered by freebies | China Daily
Talent Vietnam
Việt Nam remains hub for tech talent - Vietnam News
EV China
Led by BYD, China's electric car drive leaves global brands behind | China Daily