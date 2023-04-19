Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 19, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 19, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Economy China

China's Q1 GDP growth stronger than expected - China Daily

Covid-19

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile - AFP for Straits Times

Tech S Korea

Samsung may ditch Google for Bing - Korea Herald

Sudan Crisis

Malaysians at Khartoum PETRONAS complex successfully evacuated | The Star

Himalaya

Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies, one Indian climber missing on Mt Annapurna / Kathmandu Post