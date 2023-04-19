Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 19, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023
Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 19, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Economy China 
China's Q1 GDP growth stronger than expected - China Daily

Covid-19
WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile - AFP for Straits Times

Tech S Korea 
Samsung may ditch Google for Bing - Korea Herald

Sudan Crisis 
Malaysians at Khartoum PETRONAS complex successfully evacuated | The Star

Himalaya 
Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies, one Indian climber missing on Mt Annapurna  / Kathmandu Post

Geopolitics Middle East
Editorial: Shifting ME sands - Dawn

India-Germany 
Opinion: Indo-German Ties~I - The Statesman

Economy Cambodia
Local economy set for China lift: IMF | Phnom Penh Post

Tourism HK
HK top destination for mainland travelers, bolstered by freebies | China Daily

Talent Vietnam
Việt Nam remains hub for tech talent - Vietnam News

EV China
Led by BYD, China's electric car drive leaves global brands behind | China Daily

Asia-Pacific regionAsia News NetworkANN
