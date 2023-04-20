Shared Workspace Saunas prove hot topic in Japan

Goodoffice Nihonbashi, which opened late last year in central Tokyo, has a sauna bath in its lounge. The shared workspace in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward is open 24 hours a day, and the sauna can be used from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. It can accommodate up to 10 people and includes a post-sauna bathtub and a sofa.

“Let’s go to the sauna and clear our heads for a while,” said a company employee at the shared office on a late February night. After a while, eight employees from Japan Airlines Co. and Kokuyo Co. relocated to the sauna.

These fans of high-heat perspiration sessions belong to the Japan Sauna-bu Alliance, which comprises approximately 160 companies, including Japan Airlines, Kokuyo, Ricoh Co. and IBM Japan Ltd. The group aims to promote new encounters and flexible thinking through shared sauna time.