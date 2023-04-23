Venomous Spider found in all but two of Japan’s prefectures

The redback spider is found in regions such as Australia and Southeast Asia. Males are 4 to 5 millimetres long, and females are 7 to 10 millimetres long. The female is venomous, and its bite can cause severe pain and, in some cases, sweating, palpitations and other symptoms.

The redback spider was first found in Takaishi, Osaka Prefecture, in September 1995. The poisonous arachnid is believed to have attached itself to containers shipped from overseas. According to the Osaka prefectural government and others, there have been more than 100 reports of injury in the prefecture so far.