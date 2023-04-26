Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 26, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, April 27, 2023
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 26, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Myanmar Crisis 
Myanmar military must take first steps out of country’s crisis, says visiting former UN chief - Straits Times

Climate Malaysia
The heat is on for a week | The Star

Climate Philippines
Highest heat index of 46°C in Nueva Ecija town on April 26 - Pagasa | Inquirer

Nuclear Asean
ASEAN to step up anti-nuclear push - World - China Daily

Gov’t Singapore 
Singapore moves up 2 spots to top world ranking on government effectiveness - Straits Times

