Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 26, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 26, 2023

Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar military must take first steps out of country’s crisis, says visiting former UN chief - Straits Times

Climate Malaysia

The heat is on for a week | The Star

Climate Philippines

Highest heat index of 46°C in Nueva Ecija town on April 26 - Pagasa | Inquirer

Nuclear Asean

ASEAN to step up anti-nuclear push - World - China Daily

Gov’t Singapore

Singapore moves up 2 spots to top world ranking on government effectiveness - Straits Times