Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar military must take first steps out of country’s crisis, says visiting former UN chief - Straits Times
Climate Malaysia
The heat is on for a week | The Star
Climate Philippines
Highest heat index of 46°C in Nueva Ecija town on April 26 - Pagasa | Inquirer
Nuclear Asean
ASEAN to step up anti-nuclear push - World - China Daily
Gov’t Singapore
Singapore moves up 2 spots to top world ranking on government effectiveness - Straits Times
Military US-Philippines
US firepower on display as ‘Balikatan’ nears close | Inquirer
Heritage Asia
Region unites on cultural heritage work - China Daily
Space China
China sets 2030 as date for Martian sample mission | China Daily
Malaria
Ooinion: Malaria-free Asia Pacific region is within our reach - Jakarta Post
Diplomacy India
Opinion: Increased challenges to Indian diplomacy - The Statesman
Summit US-Korea
Opinion: What to expect from the Korea-US summit meeting - Korea Herald
Solar US-Asean
Biden seen to veto legislation to block solar tariff waivers for Asian countries - Reuters for The Star
Hospitality Singapore
Singapore hospitality players to expand globally in 2023 and beyond - Straits Times
Economy Nepal
Economy relapsing after impressive post-Covid recovery, data shows - Kathmandu Post
Business S Korea
Six US firms unveil $1.9b investment to Korea - Korea Herald
Jobs Japan
Japan Plans to Expand Scope of Type 2 Foreign Workers Status - Jiji Press for The Japan News
CPTPP China
CPTPP will be boon to regional trade - China Daily
Debts Asean
Debt ratio below most ASEAN states: IMF | Phnom Penh Post
Corruption Vietnam
Việt Nam's global corruption perceptions ranking improves - Vietnam News