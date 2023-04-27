Samsung Electronics posts 14-year low quarterly earnings amid chip slump

With the guidance, Samsung also announced that it was cutting memory chip production to a “meaningful level" after reporting a worse-than-expected 96 % plunge in its quarterly operating profit estimate. It did not disclose the size of the cut; however, it was the first time the company made it official.

Samsung forecast the global chip market will shrink 6 % on-year to $563 billion this year and said the difficult conditions will likely continue throughout the year.

The company’s Device eXperience division, which oversees its home appliances and mobile device businesses, recorded an operating profit of 4.21 trillion won and sales of 46.22 trillion won in the first quarter.

The Mobile eXperience division, dedicated to smartphones and gadgets, also posted a strong performance, thanks to the global popularity of its latest flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones, offsetting the deficit in the chip business.

Samsung has significantly increased its investment to prepare for the future in a challenging environment.

In the first quarter of this year, it invested 10.7 trillion won in facilities, up 36 % from a year earlier, which was the largest amount on record for any first quarter for the company.

Of this figure, semiconductors accounted for 9.8 trillion won and displays for around 300 billion won. Research and development expenses were 6.58 trillion won, a new all-time high following the previous quarter.

