TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Asia Updates - Monday, May 01, 2023

MONDAY, May 01, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Mon, May 1, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Haze Asean
Asean countries to meet over haze | The Star

South China Sea
US warns China: Stop ‘provocative conduct’ | Inquirer

Diplomacy Philippines
Marcos: US trip to pursue ‘economic engagement’ | Inquirer 

Election Thailand I
Thailand’s election race heats up with opposition party Pheu Thai dominating poll - Bloomberg for Straits Times

Summit Yoon-Biden 
Rival political parties diverge on Yoon-Biden summit - Korea Herald

 

May Day
ILO 
Opinion: Time to prioritize social justice - Jakarta Post

Philippines
Opinion: Labor Day lamentation | Inquirer 

S Korea 
Winds of change in Korea's labor movement - Korea Herald

Inflation Pakistan
Inflation projected to hit 38pc as food, energy prices rocket - Dawn

Economy Cambodia 
Kingdom growth rise steady: IMF | Phnom Penh Post

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
