Asia Updates - Monday, May 01, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, May 1, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Haze Asean
Asean countries to meet over haze | The Star
South China Sea
US warns China: Stop ‘provocative conduct’ | Inquirer
Diplomacy Philippines
Marcos: US trip to pursue ‘economic engagement’ | Inquirer
Election Thailand I
Thailand’s election race heats up with opposition party Pheu Thai dominating poll - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Summit Yoon-Biden
Rival political parties diverge on Yoon-Biden summit - Korea Herald
May Day
ILO
Opinion: Time to prioritize social justice - Jakarta Post
Philippines
Opinion: Labor Day lamentation | Inquirer
S Korea
Winds of change in Korea's labor movement - Korea Herald
Inflation Pakistan
Inflation projected to hit 38pc as food, energy prices rocket - Dawn
Economy Cambodia
Kingdom growth rise steady: IMF | Phnom Penh Post
Economy India
Let's make India $47 trillion economy by 2047: Commerce Minister - The Statesman
Tech China
Where new mobility technologies are innovated - China Daily
Energy Japan
Northern Kyushu to Host Japan’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm - The Japan News