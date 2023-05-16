North Korea resumes refurbishing main rocket launchpad

The construction activities have taken place to renovate the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the Tongchang-ri area, North Pyongan Province, according to 38 North who based its findings from analyzing recent satellite imagery. The launch site has been used to launch the Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite and other long-range rockets as well as conduct key tests to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, including engine ignition tests.

“Work on the launch pad restarted within the past two weeks and is proceeding rapidly,” 38 North said.

Earlier satellite imagery from the January to April period indicated minimal activity, but “this spurt of activity since April 30, after months of not much happening, is remarkable,” it added.

A new crane tower, which stands approximately 90 meters tall, has been constructed adjacent to the existing gantry tower, designed to provide working access to rockets standing on the launchpad.

The construction of the new crane tower suggests that the height of the gantry tower, which stands at 65 meters, could potentially be extended by an additional 20 meters.

The higher the gantry tower, the larger rockets it can accommodate.