Yoon harnesses G-7 debut to overcome past disputes with Japan

But while these geopolitical challenges loom, Yoon has his own separate goal. The president seeks to use his visit to the city of Hiroshima as an opportunity to improve ties between South Korea and Japan, as well as display the two country's concerted efforts to surmount the intricate challenges stemming from bitter historical disputes.

Yoon embarked on his trip to Japan on Friday afternoon to attend the three-day G-7 summit -- which culminates on Sunday -- as an observer.

During his trip, Yoon met South Korean victims of the 1945 US atomic bombing of Hiroshima in the evening, the South Korean presidential office said on Friday.

Yoon has become the first South Korean president to have met with the survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilian casualties.

"When our compatriots fell victim to the bombing, we were a colony, and after liberation, our country was weak and subject to a communist invasion, putting us in a very difficult state. Consequently, when our compatriots experienced such hardship and pain in foreign lands, the government and the state of the Republic of Korea were not by your side," Yoon told around 20 victims and their descendants. The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

"As the President representing the government and the country, I sincerely apologize for the fact that your homeland couldn't be with you during such moments of sorrow and pain. Once again, I extend my heartfelt consolation and words of comfort to you."

Koreans were among the second-largest group of victims after the Japanese, many of whom were forcibly brought to Japan to work during World War II under Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.