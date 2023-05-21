Drywood termites, pests commonly found in tropical regions, appear in Seoul

Reports of these termites, which are considered pests because they feed on wood, in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu, and Asan, South Chungcheong Province, were recently made on online communities with photos.

After an on-site inspection last week, the Ministry of Environment confirmed that bugs found at a house in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu were termites, marking the first documented instance of their existence in South Korea.

Drywood termites are known to live in tropical or subtropical regions and are highly destructive, as they dig tunnels inside wooden structures.

Similar types of termites that feed on wet wood are known to live in Korea, but the new breed, known as Kalotermitidae Cryptotermes, eats dry wood as well.

These pests feed on cellulose, a common organic compound found in plant materials like cotton, paper and wood.