Japanese master launches fresh-fish business with filleting display

He also uses a Tegaki, a traditional tool that looks like a small sickle, to sever the flesh between a fish gill and pectoral fin, where major arteries are located. This process is called Ikejime.

The second step, Shinkejime, involves inserting a spike quickly and directly into the spinal cord, which is usually located beneath the dorsal fin and near the caudal fin, to prevent further muscle movement and cease all motion before raising the fish up to allow its blood to flow out.

The aim of both Ikejime and Shinkejime is to ensure blood is drained from the fish, as blood is a source of bacteria that can spoil fish.

After filleting the fish, Maeda sprinkles Himalayan salt over a wooden board, puts the fillets on it and sprinkles them with salt again. This step is called Dassujime, which uses salt to remove bacteria and absorb water from the fish to bring out its original taste.

With these majestic techniques, his customers – whether they are in Japan or Thailand – receive the tastiest and highest-quality fish available.

“I am very excited that Thais can now eat first-rate fish without flying to Japan,” said Ittichai.

A Real Fish Master

With two decades' experience, Maeda is one of the most famous fish masters in Japan.

His restaurant, Sasue Maeda, sells fish to both domestic and overseas restaurants, including some with Michelin stars as well as others listed in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Sasue Maeda uses fish from Suruga bay. It is the deepest bay in Japan and brims with natural nutrition and food that enhances the quality of fish.

The imported fish will be available for all Thais at Kouen Group’s restaurants, including Ono Sushi and Kouen premium buffet, next year.

“I am confident that Kouen Group can bring the best-quality fish from Master Maeda to all famous restaurants across Thailand as we will begin official distribution next year,” added Ittichai.