Two ancient shipwrecks filled with relics found 1500m undersea

A scientific research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering discovered the shipwrecks on a continental slope in October.

It was the first time that China had found such an expansive ancient shipwreck site so deep under the sea.

The shipwrecks have been named by researchers as “Northwest Continental Slope No 1 and No 2 Shipwrecks in the South China Sea”.

According to Yan Yalin, director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration’s archaeology department, preliminary investigation showed that relics from the No 1 shipwreck were scattered over an area of around 10,000 square meters.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 cultural relics — mainly porcelain items — are lying concealed on the spot, as most of the ship is still buried in sand, and some of its exposed parts are buried by up to 3 meters of relics.

On board the No 2 shipwreck, which is about 20 kilometres from the No 1 shipwreck, several processed logs of wood were found, along with a small number of ceramic items.

Based on the study of some porcelain relics that were salvaged from the site, the No 1 shipwreck probably dates back to the reign of Emperor Zhengde (1506-21) and the No 2 to the reign of Emperor Hongzhi (1488-1505).

“The well-preserved relics are of high historical, scientific and artistic value. It may be a world-class archaeological discovery in the deep sea,” Yan said.