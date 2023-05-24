China blasts Japan over export curbs on 23 types of chip-making technology

The comments came after the Japanese government unveiled the export control measures on Tuesday, aligning its trade rules on technology with the push by the United States to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

The Japanese move is an abuse of export control measures and a serious departure from free trade and international economic and trade rules, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

China reserves the right to take measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson added.

While Japan sought public opinion on the export controls in recent months, many Chinese organizations such as the China Semiconductor Industry Association and Japanese industry groups and enterprises submitted comments to the Japanese government.

But the Japanese government did not respond to the reasonable demands of the industry, the spokesperson said, adding that the curbs will seriously harm the interests of Chinese and Japanese enterprises, seriously damage the economic and trade cooperation relationship between China and Japan, and disrupt the global semiconductor industry.

Zhang Wei, vice president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that Japan's export control measures are contrary to market rules and will cause shocks to industrial development.