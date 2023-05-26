WFP further cuts food vouchers for Rohingyas

Even with WFP’s food assistance, four in 10 families were not consuming enough food and 12 % of children were acutely malnourished. This was before the ration cut.

With less food to get by, Rohingyas have little choice but to resort to negative coping mechanisms. Children may be withdrawn from school or girls offered in child marriage, WFP said.

“If refugees seek illegal employment, they face heightened risks of exploitation and abuse and may fuel tensions between the refugees and the host community. Those desperate enough to take to the high seas face dangerous journeys and uncertain fates.”

The Rohingya continue to live under the constant threat of extreme climate. While Cox’s Bazar was spared a direct hit when Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14, considerable destruction to shelters and infrastructure occurred in the camps.

“WFP food assistance is the only reliable source of food for the Rohingya. We are extremely grateful for all contributions received so far, but we still need US$ 56 million to restore the full ration and keep this lifeline intact until the end of the year,” said Scalpelli.

The Daily Star

Asia News Network