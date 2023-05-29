Unlocking Bali’s plastic tourist trap

At 6:15 am the first rays of the magical Bali light are breaking over the horizon. At the shoreline, hotel staff are finishing their daily routine of raking piles of plastic bags, cups, wrappers, and other trash that washed up overnight.

By 3 pm, plastic will be building up again on the sand. A reality in Bali and other island destinations mostly kept hidden from visitors. Every day, the Bali paradise is carefully cleaned and manicured to maintain its status as the world’s top tourist destination. After all, monetizing beautiful environments is the business model of resorts and hotels in sought-after destinations the world over.

As day breaks on the other side of the world in Paris, the International Negotiating Committee is this week working to agree on the scope and details of a global treaty on plastic pollution. Success in this process over the next 18 months will spark new urgency for countries to solve the problem of plastic waste, beyond temporary cosmetic fixes.

In Bali, this presents a substantial private sector opportunity.

Each year an almost unfathomable 300,000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Bali, more than 50 per cent openly burned or dumped. As a result, 33,000 tonnes of plastic waste – equivalent in weight to 2,609 double-decker buses – are annually leaked into the island’s waterways and the ocean.

Tourism contributes some 70 per cent of Bali’s economy, and tourists themselves produce 3.5 times more plastic waste per capita than locals. One wonders if the very act of shielding visitors from the extent of the island’s plastic pollution only magnifies the problem by enabling them to consume in blissful ignorance.