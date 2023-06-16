Arrangements finalized to bring Plai Sak Surin home

Plai Sak Surin, known as Muthu Raja among Sri Lankans, is one of three elephants the Thai government gave to the Sri Lankan government in 2001 as a gesture of goodwill.

The elephants have been used for an annual religious ceremony to honour sacred relics for more than 22 years.

However, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received complaints from an animal rights group in Sri Lanka that the 30-year-old elephant was overworked and not receiving proper care.

The Rally for Animal Rights and Environment said that the elephant had been neglected and exhibited signs of malnourishment. His skin was rough, his left front leg had become abnormal and he had been unable to bend his knees for about eight years, the group said.

Earlier this month. the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent a group of elephant experts to check on Billy. They have been working with the embassy to procure a travel cage and other equipment to bring him back to Thailand.