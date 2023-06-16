Instagram partly to blame for Korea’s record-low fertility rate, says lecturer

In a video clip, uploaded to his YouTube channel, apparently from a lecture, Chung Seung-je shares his thought on the issue, starting with a question, “Koreans had more babies in the past when they were much poorer. Things have gotten a lot better now, but why do people have fewer babies?”

“Back when we were young, we didn’t know omakase dining and golf outings. Because we didn’t have Instagram,” he said, criticizing a social media trend in which people boast their success through lavish, conspicuous consumption.

Chung, then, told his pupils not to believe what they see on Instagram.