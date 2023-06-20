Mounting national debt erodes South Korea's competitiveness: report

The country's fiscal shortfall has been increasing at a fast clip. The government expects the fiscal deficit to reach 58.2 trillion won (US$45.4 billion) this year.

“Worsening fiscal balance and growth of national debt affected the evaluation,” an official from the Finance Ministry explained at a press briefing for the report held Monday.

“As the government has decided to suppress the rate of increase of the national budget at the most, this will be improved in the future,” the official said.

The report delivered some good news. In terms of economic achievements, Korea saw its ranking move up eight places to No. 14, the highest ever. The previous record was set at No. 15 in 2015.

Under the economic achievements criteria, apart from the evaluation on international trade falling 12 spots to 42nd place due to slow exports, all other areas showed improvement.

Korea's ranking for economic achievements moved up largely due to stabilized prices and a favourable labour market. Inflation in Korea has cooled down, with its consumer prices increasing by 3.3 % on-year in May, nearing the Bank of Korea’s target rate set at 2 %.

Korea also maintained its spot at 33rd for corporate efficiency and 16th in infrastructure.

“The foremost agenda is to improve government efficiency which led to the drop in national competitiveness,” the Finance Ministry official said.

“We will work for sound fiscal management through the legislation of fiscal rules and renovation of the public sector, increasing the efficiency of the government.”

Meanwhile, Denmark topped the list this year, maintaining the top spot from last year. Ireland moved up to second place, followed by Switzerland, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Among the 14 nations in Asia and the Pacific, Korea ranked seventh this year, down one notch from a year earlier. China came in at 21st, while Japan marked 35th.

Im Eun-byel

The Korea Herald

Asia News network