Asian cities top list of costliest places to live

The rising cost of living is largely due to prolonged high inflation worldwide amid surging prices of raw materials, energy, fuel and staffing, said Julius Baer experts.

For the fourth year in a row, Asia remains the costliest region to live in. In terms of global city ranking, Singapore this year became the most expensive city to live comfortably, while it ranked fifth a year ago, according to Julius Baer.

Shanghai, which topped the ranking in 2022, came second this year. Hong Kong came third in the latest edition of the report, while it ranked fourth one year earlier.